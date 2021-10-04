 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $1,200,000

Exquisite and Rare Fieldwood offering that exceeds all expectations! Huge rooms sizes with plenty of space to spread out but still infinitely livable. Stunning two story foyer with gorgeous herringbone hardwoods. Multiple living spaces on the main level include large living, sitting and sunroom plus huge den with tons of possibilities. Oversized primary bedroom with fabulous en-suite and multiple closets. Large dining room with beautiful wainscoting. The always rare 3 car garage plus a circle drive. Space for everything you can think off with plenty of storage, home office or workout space. Private, gated community. Super prime location and the absolute tip top of luxury in Winston-Salem. 2021 roof.

