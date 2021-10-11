5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $1,250,000

This classic beauty, tucked away in the trees on a quiet cul-de-sac, will not disappoint! Built with handmade George Black brick in 1961, this beautiful home has been renovated by the current owners and is now wonderful for modern family life. Elegant formal rooms are an entertainer's dream. The handsome study is also perfect for a home office. The large enclosed loggia along the back of the home provides an abundance of natural light. Throw open the doors and step out onto a lovely slate patio area with views of the private lot with mature trees and shrubs. Hard to find main level primary, with additional main level guest room. Open kitchen great room is the perfect place to gather with family and friends. Additional den is great for relaxing by the fire with a movie. There is also a basement playroom, two car carport, and main level laundry. From the hardwood floors to the ceiling light fixtures, this one is special!