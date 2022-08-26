 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $1,269,000

Fabulous design by Homes by Jonathan Lee on .7 acre lot overlooking green space! Expansive Great Room with fireplace and built-ins open to stunning kitchen with large eat-in island and dining area. Primary suite on main level plus another bedroom and study. Upstairs includes 2 bedrooms, each with their own bath, and a bonus room. Gracious covered porch overlooks large, private backyard. Fully finished basement includes 5th bedroom and bath.This one has it all! ENERGY STAR rated. Exterior artist rendering subject to change.

