5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $1,274,900

New floorplan by Veritas Construction in popular new phase 8 of Brookberry Farm-The Oaks! 2022 Fall parade of Homes entry. Mostly main level living with 5 bedrooms/4.5 baths and 4195 SF. Open gourmet kitchen with large Island and Fisher Pykel appliances leads to Dining area and Great Room. Coffered ceilings in Primary Bedroom, Study and Dining Area. Primary on Main level as well as 2nd Bedroom and Study. Upper level has 3 bedrooms and large Bonus room. 3 car main level garage. 10 ft ceilings on main level 9 ft on second floor. Sealed crawlspace. Front Porch and plenty of rear covered porch area to enjoy. Loads of Storage. Call for info!

