5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $1,295,000

Beautifully renovated 5 bedroom home in park-like setting, minutes from Wake Forest University, and downtown WSNC. This distinctive mid-century modern home was remodeled in 2019 by Wilson Covington under the direction of architect Quinn Pillsworth. The result is the perfect marriage of elegant design and livability. The 5 bedrooms are spacious. There is even an optional 6th! 4 full & 2 half baths. Abundant storage on both levels. This home boasts high end custom finishes throughout while maintaining original mid-century features whenever possible. Vaulted ceiling in great room with restored wood paneling overlooks private backyard with oversized slate patio. Large, heated garage with additional storage. Walking distance to Reynolda Gardens. Truly one of Winston-Salem's most distinctive mid-century homes. Agent can provide list of extensive upgrades.