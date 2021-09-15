5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $1,295,000

One of the finest homes ever built in ESTABLISHED Bent Tree. Privately nestled on 2.49 matured acres, this graciously sized estate offers excellent curb appeal with multiple amenities. The grandest of entries...elegantly curved floating staircase welcomes you home. Exceptional natural light flows through main level living areas, sunroom and a treasured sitting room that is connected to the primary bedroom suite. All other bedrooms have their own bathroom. Chef's kitchen is laid out with function in mind, and leads to the coveted keeping room. Fully finished basement offers additional living space and is complete with den, game, exercise and indoor basketball court! NEW IMPROVEMENTS & NEW ROOF 2021. Fall in love with the location, neighborhood and this distinguished Estate Home!