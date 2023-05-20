OPEN HOUSE 5/20 & 5/21, 2-4pm. Come see exquisite finishes by Arena Builders in this impeccably maintained home w/full walk-out basement. Main level living space features: large kitchen/breakfast & keeping room w/vaulted ceiling & fireplace, Viking cooktop, formal living rm w/ coffered ceilings, office w/vaulted ceilings & built-ins, & spectacular owner's suite w/ separate bathtub, shower & 2 sep sinks. Upper level includes 3 BR each w/en suite bath & large walk-in closets, bonus rm/theater rm & study loft w/built-ins. Full basement updated to include an entire 2nd living quarter: kitchen, pantry, living rm, dining rm, keeping rm (den) w/ fireplace, bedroom w/ walk-in closet, full bath, gym/movie rm & unfinished storage area. Enjoy summer nights on your screened-in porch overlooking the wooded area or by the firepit. Full house generator & LeafFilter protection installed. The neighborhood pool, tennis courts, gym, clubhouse, lake house, amphitheater & more await you at Brookberry Farm.