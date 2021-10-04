 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $1,450,000

Thoughtfully designed and custom built by the current owner, this Buena Vista home offers a gracious floor plan in Winston-Salem’s most sought-after neighborhood. Features such as double spiral staircases in the foyer, a two-story great room, extensive millwork and 9-foot ceilings on the main level create a sense of grandeur. The home combines modern conveniences with an effortless flow for entertaining. The magnificent great room, with a wet bar and wine cellar, invites memories to be made. Discover a place to enjoy each season. Spend mornings in the sunroom overlooking the saltwater pool, evenings on the deck, summer days entertaining alfresco by the outdoor kitchen, even unwind in the sauna or enjoy spirited games in the rec room. The study features a full bath and closet providing flexibility for a second main level bedroom. The ample storage provided throughout the home and 5-car garage is yet another highly coveted feature of this beautiful property.

