This home is the definition of better than new! Exquisitely built home on one of the premier streets in highly sought after Brookberry Farm; This Darren Burke Co home features: Incredible carpentry throughout (Shiplap, wainscoting, moldings, built-ins, etc); Main-level 3-car garage, Massive open great room and chef's kitchen, owner suite, fantastic laundry room & office; All 5 bedrooms have en-suites; Exceptionally finished walk-out lower level w/ over-sized den, pub, gym and lower guest en suite; Incredible exterior living to enjoy your wooded backyard view include, over-sized screened-in-porch, trex decking, lower-level exterior bar, patio with swing and pergola; Theater room upstairs; All bathrooms are exceptionally appointed; High end window coverings to convey; Built-in banquet breakfast table to convey. Enjoy one of the most convenient streets in the neighborhood, right off the main entrance but with newer properties as it was developed over a decade after first phase started.