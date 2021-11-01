This elegantly appointed Colonial home offers charming Old World Architectural Craftsmanship. The home was custom designed by Award Winning Architect Walter Chatham in 1990 and has been kept in pristine condition by its owner. It features over 5,000 sq ft, a main level primary suite with jetted tub and separate shower, 4 bedrooms on the second level - 2 of which include an en suite bathroom. Enjoy sweeping views of the magnificent grounds from the upstairs covered porches which are symmetrically placed from both the front and rear of the home on columns imported from New Orleans. Boasting 10 ft ceilings on both the main and second floors with stunning millwork throughout the home. Step outside to your private oasis with an in-ground pool and an expansive brick paver patio which provides a perfect place to entertain. Easy access to Downtown, Old Town Club, Reynolda Gardens, and Wake Forest.
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $1,460,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Ted’s Famous Chicken is back with all the same favorite foods but in a new location.
- Updated
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines announced Friday the criteria he’ll use in deciding whether to lift the city’s mask mandate.
A 12-year-old was handcuffed during chaotic scene at Paisley Middle. Her mother has filed a complaint.
Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough says his deputy followed procedure and de-escalated a situation at Paisley on Oct. 22. The mother of the student involved says the officer didn't need to handcuff her daughter.
A federal jury in Charlotte awarded a former top executive with Novant Health Inc. $10 million on Tuesday after he claimed in a lawsuit that h…
Dear Miss Manners: I am a 48-year-old man with a new girlfriend who is 40. We each have two children. We’ve been together four months now. Thi…
Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.
Kimberly Monique Smith was indicted Monday for first-degree murder in the death of her adopted five-year-old son and she is also facing charges that she physically abused the child's 6-year-old brother. According to search warrants, she gave several statements before admitting that she hit the five-year-old child with a belt and a charger cord, made the child do running drills for drinking after 5 p.m. and wrapped tape around his mouth to keep him from screaming. The child died from blunt-force trauma to the back of the head, resulting in brain swelling and lack of oxygen.
Also: It's almost time for the Central Library book sale.
A former Davidson County sheriff's deputy and his wife are facing charges in a domestic-violence case, authorities said Thursday.
Winston-Salem resident Jennifer Hood will be among the bakers competing for $25,000 when the new season of “Holiday Baking Championship” premi…
Wells Fargo closing another N.C. branch