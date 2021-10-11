 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $173,000

5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $173,000

5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $173,000

Ok this is a must see... 5 bedrooms 3 full bathroom priced at $173K... WOW! Nice size front porch, nice size living room, stainless steel appliances spacious eat in kitchen, Master bedroom with bath and walk in closet, 2nd bedroom also with a bathroom, nice size covered deck for entertaining or just relaxing, for the right price the storage shed can stay... schedule your showing, if you have any questions please feel free to give me a call or text 336-575-3301 thank you. (seller are offering a paint allowance, please agent remarks)

