5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $175,000

RENOVATION – fresh and bright with updates throughout. Step into the spacious living room with vintage fireplace adjacent to the over-sized formal dining room. The eat-in kitchen affords NEW cabinets, NEW countertops and pantry. A light-filled den looks over the backyard. A bedroom, powder room and bath complete the main level. Upstairs find the primary bedroom with fireplace, 3 additional bedrooms and a bath. This home was renovated throughout – NEW HVAC system, NEW electric, NEW vinyl plank flooring, NEW carpet, NEW windows, NEW roof, NEW exterior vinyl and gutters, NEW lighting fixtures and updated baths. You can relax on the expansive rocking chair front porch. Both fireplaces are “as is.”

