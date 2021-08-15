SO. MUCH. SPACE! 5 bedrooms and a bonus room upstairs that can also be used as a bedroom. 2 bath. Large Dining room, laundry room and the great room is expansive! 2 year old vinyl replacement windows in the original section of the house as well as a new roof in 2006, new heating and Hvac in 2020. Addition was built in 2002. Property has driveway access from both Salisbury Ridge Road and from West Acadia Ave. This is an AS IS sale.
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $245,000
