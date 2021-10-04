 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $250,000

Wonderful opportunity in Historic Washington Park to make this lovely fixer upper your dream home! This 1930 home was converted into a triplex but has been used as a single residence for many years. The upstairs was once it's own apartment and there is an apartment off of the back which can be accessed from the left bedroom on the second floor. Plumbing is still in place for the bathrooms and kitchens, but currently, only the main level bath and kitchen are operational. Call today! 336-618-0182

