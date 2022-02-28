5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $279,900

Please submit all offers by 6pm on Saturday. Looking for an amazing 5 bedroom, 3 full bathroom house in a desired neighborhood? Look no further, your dream home just came on the market. Close to shopping, restaurants, highways and so much more. Some of the bedrooms could be used as an office, hobby or media room. Lots of natural light and modern fixtures brighten not only the house, but your mood as well. The kitchen is a home chef's dream with the new granite counters, smudge free stove, freshly painted cabinets and new sink. The vaulted ceiling and the fireplace make the living room the perfect place for gatherings or a cozy night in with your loved ones. Enjoy some fun outdoor time on the deck or the spacious back yard. This home was loved like no other. Once you visit, you will never want to leave again. Won't last long, so make your appointment today! Every dream has an address, make this one yours before someone else does.