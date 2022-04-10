An absolutely beautiful home with rich history and modern updates is now available. The home is breathtaking! A spacious kitchen ready for creating culinary dishes while entertaining guests can enjoy time on the back deck relaxing in the pool. Retire to the living area or wrap up on the front porch with a good book and hot beverage. This older home has been well maintained and offers an abundance of rooms waiting for their new owner. Words do not do this home justice. Come see for yourself before it is too later. Agents check notes.
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $285,000
