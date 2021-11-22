5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $289,900

All offers due by 5pm on Monday (Nov. 22nd) Elegant, spacious and impeccably presented, this is a home for those who appreciate the finer things in life. From the grand front porch, you are welcomed into the split-entry layout where two levels of light-filled living await. Everyday life will center around the generous family room with a fireplace, built-ins and direct access to the well-equipped kitchen. There’s also a dining room, a living room and a screened porch ensuring a space for every mood and occasion. Three bedrooms are housed on this main level, all with built-in closets and the master with a master bath. The guest bedrooms have easy access to a second full bath with a double vanity. Two additional bedrooms are set on the lower level with a half bath, a large garage and a recreation room that’s warmed by a fireplace. You’ll live on an expansive lot with an outdoor entertaining area, a picture-perfect backyard and mature trees.