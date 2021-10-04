 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $295,000

Showings begin Wednesday, 9/29! Don’t miss this spacious Williamston Park home! Features include: New flooring: Fresh paint; New carpet; Updated kitchen w/ granite counters & SS appliances; Spacious living room w/ gas fireplace; Formal dining room; ML bedroom & full bath; UL Oversized primary bedroom features vaulted ceilings, en-suite bathroom, & a huge walk-in closet; 3 additional generous sized bedrooms upstairs; Two car garage; Patio perfect for crisp fall evenings; & more! Call 336-283-8689 to see!

