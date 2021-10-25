 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $295,000

Just Listed! WS/Kernersville location -5 bedroom, 3 bath home with 2 car garage on larger corner lot. Refinished laminate hardwoods on main level and stairs (with warranty), new carpet in main level bedroom/office. New refrigerator and double oven with extended warranties. Breakfast area with sliding glass door to patio overlooking fully fenced backyard. Separate dining room, living room with gas fireplace. One bedroom and one full bathroom on main level. Large Primary bedroom with vaulted ceiling, mb with garden tub and separate shower, huge walk-in closet. 3 additional bedrooms on upper level plus laundry room. Accent lighting in front of house, professionally landscaped and maintained with drainage system. Schedule your showing today!

