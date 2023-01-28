5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $306,940

Oh what a Home! If you are looking for 5 bedrooms, you have found it right here in Summit Pointe community! The Robie plan has 5 bedrooms 3 full baths offering space for everyone & everything. Inviting entryway leads to the great room which adjoins the cook's kitchen with ISLAND. Granite counter tops dance upon modern gray shaker style cabinets and Wool Oak vinyl flooring flows throughout common areas on the main. Main level bedroom / bathroom presents the idea set up for guests or live in parents! Upstairs you'll find a great loft space, the expansive Primary bedroom with a huge walk in closet plus 3 additional bedrooms. Double sinks / cabinets in both bathrooms also boasts beautiful QUARTZ counter tops, wow! Get ready to call it HOME! ASK ABOUT PAID CLOSING COSTS AND SPECIAL LOW INTEREST RATE! WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME!