5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $310,490

The Ridge at Summit Pointe. This community will feature single family homes in Winston-Salem. Live in the center of it all with shopping and dining less than 3 miles away along University Pkwy. All D.R. Horton homes include our America’s Smart Home® Technology which allows you to monitor and control your home from your couch or from 500 miles away and connect to your home with your smartphone, tablet, or computer. Home life can be hands-free. It’s never been easier to settle into a new routine. Set the scene with your voice, from your phone, through the Qolsys panel – or schedule it and forget it. Your home will always be there for you. Our priority is to make sure you have the right smart home system to grow with you.

After more than 20 years in prison, a Winston-Salem man is reclaiming his life

Henry Jerome White prayed to God that he not die in prison. God answered his prayers. After 26 years, White, 54, is out. But he had a long journey, which included having his murder conviction upheld in 1998 despite a state appellate court finding that a Forsyth County prosecutor illegally used race to dismiss two potential Black jurors. 

