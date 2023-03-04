Need more space to spread out? Well check out this 5 bedroom 3 full bath smart home with a loft in Summit Pointe community! The oh so popular Robie plan is almost ready to call home and is located close to plenty of shopping / restaurants along University Parkway. Inviting entryway leads to the great room which adjoins the cook's kitchen with ISLAND. Granite counter tops rest upon bright white cabinets and Wool Oak vinyl flooring flows throughout the main. (Main level bedroom / bathroom presents the ideal comfy space for guests or live in parents! Upstairs you'll find a great loft, the expansive Primary bedroom with a huge walk in closet plus 3 additional bedrooms. Double sinks / cabinets in both bathrooms also boasts beautiful QUARTZ counter tops, wow! Get ready to call it HOME! ASK ABOUT PAID CLOSING COSTS AND SPECIAL LOW INTEREST RATE! Ready March!