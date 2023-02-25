BIG BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM HOME! You don't want to miss the Robie available in Summit Pointe community featuring a main level bedroom and bathroom making the idea set up for guests or in-laws to visit. This smart home provides an open & functional layout with a spacious great room adjoining the modern kitchen with huge island! Stainless appliances, recessed lights plus granite counters and soft close cabinets all add a special touch to this new home. Need plenty of storage space? This is the one for you boasting closets GALORE! Come see for yourself and make this your brand new home for 2023!