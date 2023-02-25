BIG BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM HOME! You don't want to miss the Robie available in Summit Pointe community featuring a main level bedroom and bathroom making the idea set up for guests or in-laws to visit. This smart home provides an open & functional layout with a spacious great room adjoining the modern kitchen with huge island! Stainless appliances, recessed lights plus granite counters and soft close cabinets all add a special touch to this new home. Need plenty of storage space? This is the one for you boasting closets GALORE! Come see for yourself and make this your brand new home for 2023!
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $312,740
Related to this story
Most Popular
Deputies in Davidson County rushed to help a 69-year-old man they'd found unresponsive in his house following a welfare check. The man's famil…
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.
A Winston-Salem man was arrested at the Surry County Jail on Sunday and charged with murder in the death of Benjamin Hastings Beeson, who was …
The owner of one minority business, Triad Seafood Distribution LLC, said his losses were too big to make it through the aftermath of the fire.
Legislation that would make Moravian cookies the state’s official cookie has reached the N.C. House floor.