BIG AND BEAUTIFUL is an understatement with this smart home in The Ridge at Summit Pointe community! The Robie plan has 5 bedrooms 3 full baths offering space for everyone & everything. Inviting entryway leads to the great room which adjoins the cook's kitchen with ISLAND. Granite counter tops rest upon bright white cabinets and Wool Oak vinyl flooring flows throughout common areas on the main. (Main level bedroom / bathroom presents the idea set up for guests or live in parents! Upstairs you'll find a great loft space, the expansive Primary bedroom with a huge walk in closet plus 3 additional bedrooms. Double sinks / cabinets in both bathrooms also boasts beautiful QUARTZ counter tops, wow! ALMOST READY, get ready to call it HOME! ASK ABOUT PAID CLOSING COSTS AND SPECIAL LOW INTEREST RATE!
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $316,940
