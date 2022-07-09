5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $317,490

Sitting on top of the hill! You’ll be the talk of the community in this large new home! Yes BIG & BEAUTIFUL is an understatement in the Robie floor plan w/ 5 spacious bdrms 3 baths, one of which is on the main level creating the perfect space for guests! With almost 2400 sqft & located in The Ridge at Summit Pointe community, this one is sure to please starting w/ an inviting entryway that leads to open great room/ kitchen / dining room. Massive kitchen ISLAND boasts glistening granite counter tops on top of bright white Cane Sugar birch cabinets and topped off with stainless steel appliances, plus a very large walk in pantry! Wait, there is more! Head upstairs to relax, relate, release in the Primary Suite that is truly a treat featuring an enormous walk in closet! Or hang out in the loft area for game night with family and friends, it’s all up to you in your new home. Great size secondary bedrooms, hall bathroom with double sinks / vanity and laundry room rounds out the upper level.