The Robie plan has an open concept first floor as well as a first floor guest suite perfect for visitors. This new home has 5 beds and 3 full baths with 2 car garage. The second floor offers an owner's oasis with a walk in shower, dual vanity and massive walk in closet offering everything you could have hoped for in a new home. Smart Home Package Included!
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $321,990
