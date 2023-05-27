The Robie plan has an open concept first floor as well as a first floor guest suite perfect for today's family. This new home has 5 beds and 3 full baths with 2 car garage. The second floor offers an owner's oasis with a walk in shower, dual vanity and massive walk in closet offering everything you could have hoped for in a new home. Smart Home Package Included!
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $321,990
