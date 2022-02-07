5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $329,900

This spacious design features over 3100 square feet of marvelous space with 5 bedrooms & 3/1 baths. The main floor features very functional living spaces, with a bright open den, kitchen and breakfast area. Great workspace in this kitchen with abundant cabinets, counter space & an island with seating area. This is a cook’s dream with a huge walk-in pantry! Also a formal dining room and living room that could be a flexible space. Don’t get lost upstairs! Expansive primary suite with two walk in closets. 2nd bedroom could be a second primary suite with the connected full bath. Lots of options for bonus room, man cave, playroom, home office or home school….you decide. Plus a fenced backyard in a very convenient Triad location. Fresh paint and new carpet, roof installed in 2021. You won’t find a better value for this amount of space and it’s move it ready!