 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $329,900

5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $329,900

5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $329,900

This spacious design features over 3100 square feet of marvelous space with 5 bedrooms & 3/1 baths. The main floor features very functional living spaces, with a bright open den, kitchen and breakfast area. Great workspace in this kitchen with abundant cabinets, counter space & an island with seating area. This is a cook’s dream with a huge walk-in pantry! Also a formal dining room and living room that could be a flexible space. Don’t get lost upstairs! Expansive primary suite with two walk in closets. 2nd bedroom could be a second primary suite with the connected full bath. Lots of options for bonus room, man cave, playroom, home office or home school….you decide. Plus a fenced backyard in a very convenient Triad location. Fresh paint and new carpet, roof installed in 2021. You won’t find a better value for this amount of space and it’s move it ready!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert