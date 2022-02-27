 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $335,000

Wonderful historic duplex in the heart of Washington Park. Built in 1900 and on one of the neighborhood’s most charming streets. 1 BR apartment on upper level 3BR/2BA on main level - could be a unique opportunity to live in one unit while generating rental income from the other! Three original fireplaces mantels (decorative only), charming wraparound porch. Recent Rennai gas room heaters and newer roof. Units are vacant and ready for future renters! Off street parking at rear of property.

