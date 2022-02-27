Wonderful historic duplex in the heart of Washington Park. Built in 1900 and on one of the neighborhood’s most charming streets. 1 BR apartment on upper level 3BR/2BA on main level - could be a unique opportunity to live in one unit while generating rental income from the other! Three original fireplaces mantels (decorative only), charming wraparound porch. Recent Rennai gas room heaters and newer roof. Units are vacant and ready for future renters! Off street parking at rear of property.
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $335,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
NC Medical Board issues indefinite license suspension to Winston-Salem doctor
Disrupted meeting of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education is an accurate barometer of how far we've fallen.
A popular Raleigh bar is planning to open a location in Bailey Power Plant in Winston-Salem’s Innovation Quarter this year.
Former Forsyth minister said stress from COVID-19 pandemic led him down dark path to child pornography.
A Forsyth County minister was convicted Wednesday of 13 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. T Elliott Welch, former senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Stanleyville, told a judge that the stress, anxiety and isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic led him down a dark path toward child pornography; he said he didn't know how to handle things when the pandemic shut down churches like the one he led and he had a much more difficult time finding ways to help the church's members.
Prosecutor says Michele Ruth Lowder was hostage, then stabbed to death at her home on Tipperary Lane.
- Updated
Two Winston-Salem chefs are among the 2022 semifinalists for the James Beard Award for Best Chef Southeast.
Eric Killedare Jensen, 64, was cited for trespassing and resisting a public officer; he is banned from all school property.
Charlie Williams thought he knew what he’d seen — he snapped a photo for reference — as he ambled past a large pond partially surrounded by ta…
Superintendent will recommend end to school mask mandate starting Feb. 28 in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
As COVID cases drop and guidance changes, school board will vote on Tuesday whether to end mask mandate that has been in place since start of the school year.
The dissension that has marked school board meetings in many parts of the country over the past year hit Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools …