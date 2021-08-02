5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $347,500

MOVE IN READY! IMMACULATE! WELL MAINTAINED!! A great room with vaulted ceiling, wood beams, stone fireplace as well as an additional 2 rooms added over 1,000 sq. ft. to this already beautiful ranch home with open floor plan. A couple of the bedrooms are perfect for OFFICE SPACES, WORKOUT ROOM or NURSERY. New cabinets, countertops, tile floor and large pantry in the kitchen with gas stove and stainless steel appliances with refrigerator included. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Primary bathroom renovation includes tile shower with glass enclosure. Enjoy a private fenced-in backyard for relaxing on the large patio and a spacious building wired for use as a studio, playroom or craft room with additional space with tables and shelves for work room or storage. Interior and exterior have been professionally painted. THIS HOME IS READY FOR YOU!!