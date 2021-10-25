5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $390,000

HIGHEST AND BEST by Sunday 10/24 at 8PM!!! Beautiful 5 bedroom home on Cul De Sac lot located in highly sought after Hidden Creek neighborhood. Open concept living room and kitchen with custom tile back splash, granite counter tops, new dishwasher and up graded lighting. Large covered patio with walk way that leads to fire pit and 7 person hot tub which conveys with property. Laundry and full bathrooms have new tile floors. Master bedroom is large with new custom storage cabinets. This home features a 3 Car garage, extra long driveway and custom pond. Seller currently has a 6 month per paid TrueGreen lawn treatment. Oak Grove school district and Davidson County taxes. Pictures scheduled for the 20th