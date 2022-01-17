5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $392,000

Walk in and be wowed by this beautiful home in conveniently located and sought after Hillcrest Towne Center! This 5 bedroom, 3 bath home has many upgrades including custom closets throughout, Laminate flooring, elegant light fixtures and in the kitchen there are Stainless Steel appliances, large island, tons of cabinetry for storage and quartz countertops. The Main level features a fifth bedroom or could also be a private office and a butler's pantry between the dining room and the kitchen. The upper level includes a primary suite along with 3 additional bedrooms, another full bath, laundry room, and a bonus room or upper level den. The outside features a covered gazebo/patio area for grilling and entertaining and privacy fencing. Neighborhood Pool, sidewalks and Clubhouse.