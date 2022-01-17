 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $392,000

5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $392,000

5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $392,000

Walk in and be wowed by this beautiful home in conveniently located and sought after Hillcrest Towne Center! This 5 bedroom, 3 bath home has many upgrades including custom closets throughout, Laminate flooring, elegant light fixtures and in the kitchen there are Stainless Steel appliances, large island, tons of cabinetry for storage and quartz countertops. The Main level features a fifth bedroom or could also be a private office and a butler's pantry between the dining room and the kitchen. The upper level includes a primary suite along with 3 additional bedrooms, another full bath, laundry room, and a bonus room or upper level den. The outside features a covered gazebo/patio area for grilling and entertaining and privacy fencing. Neighborhood Pool, sidewalks and Clubhouse.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Craig Engels

Craig Engels

For Craig Engels, 2021 was a year filled with miles and milestones. The Pfafftown runner recently signed a new long-term contract with Nike, competed in the U.S. Olympic Trials and earned his MBA.

“It’s been an awesome and busy year,” the 2012 Reagan High School graduate said. “Obviously, I wanted to make the Olympics, but I’ve been having a great time since then.”

Read more

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert