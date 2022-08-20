5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $409,777

This stunning 5 bedroom home has it all! This home was designed and built by Shugart Homes. It boasts two primary bedrooms, one on the main floor, and one upstairs. This home offers large walk in closets, plenty of storage space, a gorgeous kitchen complete with granite countertops, chair railing in the dining room, crown molding throughout the main level and recess lighting. The living room offers a gas log fireplace and plenty of space for the whole family. The backyard offers a large concrete patio that is partially covered with a built in ceiling fan. which is perfect for all of your entertaining needs. The neighborhood also has a playground! This home is conveniently located near the beltway which offers tons of convenience to all parts of Winston-Salem and the entire Triad area! *Open House 8/20 1-3pm*