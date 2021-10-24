 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $429,000

5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $429,000

5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $429,000

Historic George F. Turley House with Gambrel roof situated at the crest of Washington Park! Gorgeous high ceilings and hardwoods throughout. The lovely kitchen w/ display cabinets, tiled backsplash, stainless appliances, and a large pantry is the heart of the home. Primary suite on the main and 3 ample BR's on the 2nd level with add. bonus/office. Sparkling sunroom w/wood stove & private deck. The lower level New York style apartment suite w/separate entrance is a wonderful bonus!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tax fraud conviction lands former Winston-Salem preparer in federal prison
Crime

Tax fraud conviction lands former Winston-Salem preparer in federal prison

Nicholas Laws, a former office manager for the Winston-Salem branch of Tax Mind, was sentenced Wednesday to almost three years in federal prison for tax fraud. Federal prosecutors allege that he filed false tax returns for himself and for others and aimed to scheme the IRS out of nearly $3 million. Laws was accused of falsely claiming wages and income tax withholdings from his former employer, Duke University. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News