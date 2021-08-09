 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $439,900

5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $439,900

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $439,900

Classic and classy in Woodgrove. 5 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath with main level master suite, formal living and dining rooms, family room with heavy moldings, built-ins and fireplace and wonderful sunny eat-in kitchen. Finely finished walk-out daylight lower level with rec room, wet bar, bedroom and full bath. Ample storage. Walk-in attic. Fenced yard. Ready to move in and give it your personal touch.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News