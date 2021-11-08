 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $440,000

BACK ON MARKET DUE TO NO FAULT OF SELLER This brick home is a special find! It is great for entertaining in your living room that contains a large ornate fireplace and wet bar that flows into your large kitchen and dining room area. This home contains many extras-including workshop, game room, and craft room. You can enjoy sitting on your large back deck over-looking your gorgeous backyard which features a slated fountain and a playhouse. The lower level can be used as an in-laws suite or additional entertaining area with full kitchen and private entrance and parking. This is a ONE-OF-A-KIND!

