5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $444,900

Do you have a big family? Extended family? Investor looking to convert to a duplex? Want to build a barn and have horses? With this home the possibilities are truly endless. This beautiful property has extremely generously sized rooms that could all be considered "Primary Bedroom Size". There is a wonderful open porch on the front and side of the house, a 4 seasons worthy room, a rear patio, and primary bedroom balcony making this home incredibly attractive to anyone that loves spending time outdoors. The primary suite in this home is to die for. His and hers bathrooms and an enormous bedroom fit for a King. This suite alone is over 800 square feet. Want a man cave, game room, or in home theatre? The finished basement is the perfect area for any of these uses! There are over 2.5 acres of flat fields to explore, build on, or hold livestock. This is definitely a one of a kind property and will surely peak the interest of many buyers. Schedule your showing today!