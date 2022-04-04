 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $459,000

Pristine-loved-updated: All describe this brick traditional on a quiet culdesac in the Sherwood Villas, a unique part of the ever popular, in-city Sherwood area on Winston-Salem's west side. A main level primary suite with recently remodeled bath and fabulous, roomy walkin closet, plus 4 upper level bedrooms/2 baths, provides for a growing family or the extra flex use space for the downsizer. Handsome great room with builtins and fireplace overlooks a wooded rear. Formal dining and generous breakfast room flank the updated kitchen. A first-rate, lower level bonus room/halfbath is sunny and bright and accesses the patio and fenced yard. Oversized two vehicle garage also provides 2 storage closets. The HOA provides yard services and optional membership at the community pool, tennis courts and playground. A "Life is Good" community and property!

