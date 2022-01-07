5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $500,000

Located in the lovely neighborhood of Windsor Place, this 5 BR home overlooks a vast oasis of open fields and nature. Large primary BR on main level complete with ensuite bath, tub and dual vanities. Separate living area on main has ample room to create a perfect space for your home office. Finished walk-out basement with wet bar and full bath, along with large storage room. Screened porch, deck and three car garage with work shop area. Conveniently located to schools, shopping, restaurants and easy access the Muddy Creek Greenway.