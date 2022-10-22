 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $510,000

5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $510,000

Lot #27 Plan: Richardson -- 5 bedroom home with guest suite on main and bonus room on upper level with total 3 full baths and one half bath. Main level features screen porch, formal dining room, great room with gas fireplace, open kitchen with gas cooktop, hood vented to exterior, wall combo unit with microwave and oven, quartz countertops and white farm house sink plus LVP flooring on main. Upper level has 4 bedrooms and bonus, laundry and tankless water heater. South Facing. Completion Approx. October.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert