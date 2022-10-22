5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $510,000

Lot #27 Plan: Richardson -- 5 bedroom home with guest suite on main and bonus room on upper level with total 3 full baths and one half bath. Main level features screen porch, formal dining room, great room with gas fireplace, open kitchen with gas cooktop, hood vented to exterior, wall combo unit with microwave and oven, quartz countertops and white farm house sink plus LVP flooring on main. Upper level has 4 bedrooms and bonus, laundry and tankless water heater. South Facing. Completion Approx. October.