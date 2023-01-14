 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $514,950

LOT #21, Plan- Richardson. 5 BR brick home w/ ML guest suite and sunroom, formal DR, kitchen w/gas cooktop with hood vented to exterior & wall unit combo m/w & oven w/a farmhouse sink & quartz countertops plus LVP flooring. UL w/4 BR & bonus room, UL laundry tankless gas water heater & 36 mo. Smart Home Automation pkg includes front porch dimmable light switch, Z - Wave Thermostat Z - Wave Electric Keypad Deadbolt & video doorbell.

