5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $520,000

Welcome to this mid-century ranch home located in Buena Vista. Home is located in a quiet dead-end street giving it privacy and the feel of seclusion on its half-acre lot while being close to Downtown Winston Salem, Reynolda Village, Hanes Park, great schools, shopping & hospitals. This home offers 4 spacious bedrooms, plus an office/5th bedroom, 3 bathrooms, large living room w gas fireplace, dining room, kitchen, and an oversized family room with a wood fireplace that overlooks the property giving you fabulous views. Home was updated Jan 2021: new roof, all exterior painted, decks painted. 67 new LED (5-way color adjustable) lights, including closets. All electrical outlets and wall switches replaced. Red Oak Hardwood floors throughout the main & 2nd floor, basement floor was painted. All interior was painted (ceilings, walls, trim, doors, closets, floors). Kitchen was updated with Quartz counters and backsplash, SS appliances, painted cabinets. Auto Start Generac Generator.