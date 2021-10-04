 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $529,900

Fantastic opportunity in quiet cul-de-sac in super popular Ridgemere! This 5 bed, 4.5 bath all brick home has everything you have been looking for, and more! Featuring stunning hardwoods throughout the main level with huge room sizes. Everyone has plenty of room to spread out! Beautiful cabinets with gorgeous stone counters and stainless appliances adorn the open and light filled kitchen. Spacious living room with built-ins steps out to awesome deck. Huge main level master with trey ceiling and oversized, spa-like bathroom. Fresh paint throughout and brand new carpet! Giant basement space with another full bath and unlimited possibilities. 3 CAR garage! Don't miss out on this one!

