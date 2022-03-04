 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $541,290

Lot #4 - Victor Plan -- 4 sided brick home with ML & UL primary bedrooms. Total 5 bedrooms plus bonus room and sunroom. Many upgrades. Convenient location for hospital, colleges, shopping, etc. ML - LVP, tile baths, kitchen with gas cooktop, m/w oven wall unit, pot filler, slide outs in cabinets and more!

