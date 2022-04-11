5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $599,900

Finally! The home with all the space you need with all the fabulous updates you have been dreaming of! 3866 Cedarfield Place is on a quiet cul-de-sac and an acre+ lot with loads of privacy. Featuring the always popular but hard to find main level garage and main level primary bedroom. Open and airy with vaulted ceilings in the living room and easy flow into the spacious kitchen with handsome cabinets and updated appliances. Relax in the bright sunroom with drink bar with commercial ice maker or on the oversized, multi-level deck. Unlimited possibilities in the basement with bonus room, exercise area, theater room, PLUS a kitchenette, bedroom, second washer and dryer connections and full bath that makes it an ideal second living quarters. Tons of storage including a 3rd bay utility garage in the basement. Enjoy the reduced power bills with recent solar panels and energy efficiency updates. Popular school zone.