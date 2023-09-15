This beautiful home is the perfect mix of modern and traditional. The natural color palette creates a warm and inviting atmosphere. The living room features a fireplace for cozy nights in and the kitchen has a center island and a nice backsplash. The flexible living space includes other rooms for a variety of uses. The primary bathroom has good under sink storage. Step out back and you will find a sitting area, and a New HVAC. This is the perfect home for someone who wants to enjoy the outdoors, but also have the convenience of modern comforts. Don't miss your chance to own this beautiful home!
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $610,000
