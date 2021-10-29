5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $615,000

 Skip to main content
Stately story-and-a-half house on over half an acre lot sits in quiet Buena Vista cul-de-sac, close to schools, shopping, and major thoroughfares. First floor features huge living room, formal dining room, large den/study with rich wood paneling, kitchen, and primary bedroom suite. Sunny great room opens to intimate brick patio on one side and deck on the other, all looking out upon a large back yard. Upstairs are four bedrooms, two full baths, and lots of storage. Full basement, while unfinished, is framed out, and has fireplace, workshop and two-car garage. House has lots of natural light, great floorplan with easy flow, original hardwoods, and new HVAC system. The only thing missing is your own vision and style!

