5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $619,915

5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $619,915

Plan - Warwick 2 story brick home features ML guest suite, sunroom, quartz countertops M/W/ wall oven combo, & gas cooktop. Upper-level has laundry 4 BRs, 3 baths, loft & sitting room off primary bedroom.

