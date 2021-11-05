 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $638,000

Special and spacious in New Sherwood! Sought-after in town location defines "NEIGHBOR"hood. Charming tree lined streets and sidewalks, as well as a neighborhood pool, tennis courts and playground. Traditional first floor offers an office, dining room, and great room. Inviting kitchen with a wall oven, cooktop, eat at bar, and large breakfast room. Main level primary suite, with separate tub and shower, attaches to a large laundry room. The 2nd level offers a "split bedroom" plan, with 2 bedrooms and an adjoining full bath on each side. A dedicated office or loft space with hardwood floors separates the bedrooms. Basement space offers a full bath with steam shower, wet bar and fireplace. Expansive deck, 3 car garage, hot tub, flat yard. Circular drive in front for easy access!

