 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $650,000

5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $650,000

5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $650,000

Your front view is one of Greenbrier's lovely parks and your rear is a private, mature greenscape...to be enjoyed from a large & beautiful screened porch as well as the lower level patio. With 5000+ square ft of living spaces, there's plenty of room to spread out....or to gather cozily around the open kitchen/keeping/breakfast rms. ML primary suite, laundry, and 3 vehicle attached garage - 3 most generous UL bedrooms plus an office with builtins, & walkin attic - a sunny, walkout lower level with add'l lndry rm& strg rm is an "inlaw suite" that will make anyone happy. From the spectacular foyer flowing into a true great room and formal dining, the message to all is "welcome." 3 Fireplaces. Grilling deck. Expansive driveway. Sprinkler System. A Jonathan Lee design and construction that has gotten even better with age! HOA amenities include lakes, pool, clubhouse, playground, walking trails and parks.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News