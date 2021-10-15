5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $650,000

Your front view is one of Greenbrier's lovely parks and your rear is a private, mature greenscape...to be enjoyed from a large & beautiful screened porch as well as the lower level patio. With 5000+ square ft of living spaces, there's plenty of room to spread out....or to gather cozily around the open kitchen/keeping/breakfast rms. ML primary suite, laundry, and 3 vehicle attached garage - 3 most generous UL bedrooms plus an office with builtins, & walkin attic - a sunny, walkout lower level with add'l lndry rm& strg rm is an "inlaw suite" that will make anyone happy. From the spectacular foyer flowing into a true great room and formal dining, the message to all is "welcome." 3 Fireplaces. Grilling deck. Expansive driveway. Sprinkler System. A Jonathan Lee design and construction that has gotten even better with age! HOA amenities include lakes, pool, clubhouse, playground, walking trails and parks.